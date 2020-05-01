South Alabama pizza place that opened doors to public shut down for breaking safer-at-home order

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — A pizza restaurant in Spanish Fort was shut down by the health department in Baldwin County Friday morning after opening against state orders.

Friday was the first full day of Gov. Kay Ivey’s “safer-at-home” order and some retail shops on the Eastern Shore opene for the first time in a month. According to the order, restaurants are supposed to remain closed to dine-in customers and only serve curbside or takeout orders.

However, Trattoria’s Pizza and Italian Restaurant in Spanish Fort challenged the order and opened their doors for people to come in for lunch.

Rules are posted on the front door:

Customers wait 6 feet apart.

The dining areas have 50% capacity

LATEST STORIES