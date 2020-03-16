Shoppers struggling to find the basics due to others’ stockpiling

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The case count in Alabama has doubled each day since the state’s first case was confirmed Friday. Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, Alabamians and people across the country are rushing to grocery stores, clearing shelves.

Several shoppers CBS 42 spoke with said they are having a difficult time buying the basics, outside of toilet paper and hand sanitizer.

“Honestly we were looking just for hotdog buns.. and that was surprising. No medications. No toilet paper. Any paper products,” said Lacie Bean.

RELATED: Trump calls on Americans to cease hoarding food, supplies

Other residents, worried about contracting the coronavirus won’t be going to multiple stores to get everything on their list. “Probably not. There’s a trade-off of, you’re more exposed the more you go places,” said Nick Bouler.

Experts say it’s important to realize, this situation is temporary. Focus on simple non-perishables that can sustain you inside your home.

Walmart and other major grocery retailers are changing its hours in response to the coronavirus outbreak. To learn more, click here.

LATEST POSTS