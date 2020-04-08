Shelton State donates medical supplies to local agencies

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Shelton State Community College, (SSCC), is working hard to meet the needs of the West Alabama community during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Shelton State’s health services program has made medical supplies available to local agencies. They donated N95 masks, surgical masks, face shields, gowns, and gloves. Shelton State says they appreciate the dedication of health workers during the crisis.

“Many of these individuals are our former students, and we are happy that we can provide items to protect them in their line of work,” Joye Jones, Dean of Instruction, said.

The supplies were given to DCH Medical Center and the City of Tuscaloosa Fire and Rescue.

