Shelby County seeing spike in COVID-19 cases

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala (WIAT) — Like many counties around Alabama, Shelby County is also seeing an increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Within the past two weeks, the Alabama Department of Public Health confirmed 246 new cases, bringing the total to 811. Twenty-two deaths are also confirmed in the county.

Based on data, ADPH charts show between June 16 through June 18, Shelby County saw between 23-31 cases per day. Then on June 21 and 22, confirmed cases went back up again, as high as 32.

Lina Evans, coroner for Shelby County, said she’s not surprised to see a spike in the county and said a big part of that is vacation traffic.

“We have a lot of people traveling through this area too. Look at beach traffic and when you hit the interstate and there is traffic where do they get off? They get off at our local restaurants, they get off at our gas station and want to eat dinner and let traffic go down so we’re seeing increase not just in ourselves with Shelby County but people on vacation going through the area,” Evans said.

Evans said she’s seen a steady one to two deaths that are COVID-19 related a week.

Dr. Karen Landers, assistant state health officer for Alabama, said Shelby County isn’t seeing clusters of COVID-19 or hot spots, which shows her this is a community transmission of the virus.

“People don’t stay in their counties, for one thing. I have to remember people go from one county to the other for work purposes or for supplies or for materials or to see a family member so people don’t stay in their own individual counties. We have to remember in small counties, even rural, we’ve had a lot of COVID-19 case given the population. That’s why I don’t care about hot spot. Hot spot gives people a false sense of security,” Landers said.

Landers and Evans strongly encourage everyone to not become complacent when it comes to COVID-19. They said they expect the spike to continue due to vacation travel and people going out of their homes more.

