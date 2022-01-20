Shelby County Schools going back to remote learning due to high number of COVID-19 cases

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Due to the high number of faculty, students, and staff who have recently tested positive for COVID-19, Shelby County Schools will transition back to remote learning for a few days.

From Friday through next Tuesday, all classes in the district will be held online with in-person classes resuming next Wednesday. Teachers will communicate with students regarding assignments during this period.

“The school district as a whole is experiencing a shortage of substitute teachers and substitute support staff, which is hindering the ability to operate schools,” a letter from the school system read. “After reviewing school data, we have a 17%-35% fill rate for teacher and staff substitutes.”

According to the school system, the positivity rate for COVID-19 is 48.8% in the district and is continuing to rise. School officials will continue to track the positivity rate the next few days.

The school system will also distribute meals on Friday and Monday at each high school from 10-10:30 a,m.