Shelby County, Hoover City Schools to start 5-day in-person teaching in September

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Both Shelby County Schools and Hoover City Schools announced they will start to transition students back to traditional in-person learning in September.

Students will now be attending classes in-person for five days a week rather than a staggered schedule.

The decision for both schools came on Monday with Shelby Count Schools set to begin this change on Sept. 14 and Hoover City Schools beginning on Sept. 21.

This will only affect students who have chosen in-person instruction already. Students who wish to continue remote learning may do so, according to both school systems.

More information on Shelby County School’s decision can be found here. More information Hoover City School’s announcement can be found here.

