Shelby Baptist Association asking for donations as it runs low in food pantry

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Shelby Baptist Association helps out families in need in from food supplies, school supplies, furniture, and more.

During to the COVID-19 crisis, they’re only focusing on food and giving out groceries to family with low incomes.

Ministry director Keith Brown said they serve 300 to 400 families a month, but at this rate, he’s worried about how they can help everyone out as the crisis continues and calls are increasing. Brown said donations aren’t coming in as frequently and they need non-perishables and dry food to give to clients.

“Running out of food is the obvious fear. We have concern for our volunteers if they become sick or have family members they have to take care of and are taken out of picture. Then we need other volunteers to step up,” Brown said.

The pantry right now has holes in the shelves and the Shelby Baptist Association is hoping they will fill up again soon.

You can drop off donations at Shelby Baptist Association located on Columbiana.

