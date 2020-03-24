Samford University extending online instruction through spring due to COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Samford University has announced that it will continue online learning through the rest of the spring semester, suspending on-campus instruction in the process.

“After a thorough review of the latest directives from federal and state officials, we have made a number of difficult decisions about the remainder of the spring semester,” Samford announced in a press release sent out Tuesday.

Online classes began March 16.

In addition, Samford officials announced that while it appeared unlikely that spring graduation ceremonies would take place on its scheduled date, a final decision would be made in the coming days.

“We are actively exploring a number of alternative means of recognizing the significant accomplishments of our graduates,” the statement read. “We are committed to celebrating the class of May 2020 with an in-person commencement ceremony and will provide additional details as they become available.”

The university also made the following announcements:

Athletics and other on-campus activities are cancelled

University-sponsored summer abroad trips scheduled to depart from now until June 25 are cancelled

“We are deeply saddened by this situation, especially as it relates to the experience for the class of 2020 who are finishing their time as Samford students in this unprecedented manner,” the statement read. “While making these decisions is extremely difficult, the health and safety of our Samford community is our top priority.”

LATEST POSTS