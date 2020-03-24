1  of  9
Closings
BESSEMER CITY SCHOOLS BIRMINGHAM CITY SCHOOLS BIrmingham ZOO JEFFERSON COUNTY SCHOOLS MIDFIELD CITY SCHOOLS REGIONS TRADITION SEC Spring sports TARRANT CITY SCHOOLS Tuscaloosa Police

Samford University extending online instruction through spring due to COVID-19

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Samford University evacuated_178416

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Samford University has announced that it will continue online learning through the rest of the spring semester, suspending on-campus instruction in the process.

“After a thorough review of the latest directives from federal and state officials, we have made a number of difficult decisions about the remainder of the spring semester,” Samford announced in a press release sent out Tuesday.

Online classes began March 16.

In addition, Samford officials announced that while it appeared unlikely that spring graduation ceremonies would take place on its scheduled date, a final decision would be made in the coming days.

“We are actively exploring a number of alternative means of recognizing the significant accomplishments of our graduates,” the statement read. “We are committed to celebrating the class of May 2020 with an in-person commencement ceremony and will provide additional details as they become available.”

The university also made the following announcements:

  • Athletics and other on-campus activities are cancelled
  • University-sponsored summer abroad trips scheduled to depart from now until June 25 are cancelled 

“We are deeply saddened by this situation, especially as it relates to the experience for the class of 2020 who are finishing their time as Samford students in this unprecedented manner,” the statement read. “While making these decisions is extremely difficult, the health and safety of our Samford community is our top priority.”

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories