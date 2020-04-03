BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Samford University has made more changes due to COVID-19.
On Friday, the university announced all summer courses will be moved to online instruction. This decision was made in addition to other changes announced last week, including:
- All commencement ceremonies planned for May 2020 have been postponed
- All university-sponsored international programs and travel are canceled through August 10
- Additionally, all on-campus summer courses have been moved to online instruction
The full campus announcement and more details can be found, here.
LATEST POSTS
- Face masks recommended, though Trump says he won’t wear one
- Coronavirus response: Lawmakers divided on next phase of relief
- Navy captain removed after sounding alarm about coronavirus outbreak
- Standout wide receiver De’Runnya Wilson’s murder still unsolved 2 months later
- Samford moves all summer courses online