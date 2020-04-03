Live Now
Samford moves all summer courses online

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Samford University has made more changes due to COVID-19.

On Friday, the university announced all summer courses will be moved to online instruction. This decision was made in addition to other changes announced last week, including:

  • All commencement ceremonies planned for May 2020 have been postponed
  • All university-sponsored international programs and travel are canceled through August 10
  • Additionally, all on-campus summer courses have been moved to online instruction

The full campus announcement and more details can be found, here.

