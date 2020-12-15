Rural hospital says they are hoping to receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

LINCOLN, Ala. (WIAT) — As the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine rolls out, a rural hospital in Birmingham is hoping the Moderna vaccine reaches approval by the FDA so they can receive it.

A committee is set to review Moderna’s vaccine this Thursday, Dec. 17, and if approved, it will be the next to rollout.

Rural hospitals in Alabama prefer Moderna over Pfizer because it’s easier to maintain.

“The Moderna, for us, would have an ultra-low freezer facility,” Michael Windham, CEO of Northwest Medical Center, said.”The freezer that we do have in the pharmacy meets Moderna vaccine.”

U.S. officials say they’re planning to ship out about 6 million Friday, pending FDA approval.