Riverchase Galleria to open May 5

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Riverchase Galleria has announced that they will be reopening May 5.
“We anticipate that the Mall’s food-use tenants may continue to operate for carryout and delivery service. Public access to interior-Mall businesses, which can operate under the Order, will be permitted. We expect all Riverchase Galleria tenants to comply. The Mall Walker Program is suspended until further notice,” a press release from the Galleria read.
Restaurants at the Galleria will continue to operate only through carryout until further notice. These include:
- Bonefish Grill
- Olive Garden
- Outback Steakhouse
- ABC Beverage
For more information, click here.
