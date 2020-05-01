Riverchase Galleria to open May 5

Breaking News
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Riverchase Galleria has announced that they will be reopening May 5.

“We anticipate that the Mall’s food-use tenants may continue to operate for carryout and delivery service. Public access to interior-Mall businesses, which can operate under the Order, will be permitted. We expect all Riverchase Galleria tenants to comply.  The Mall Walker Program is suspended until further notice,” a press release from the Galleria read.

Restaurants at the Galleria will continue to operate only through carryout until further notice. These include:

  • Bonefish Grill
  • Olive Garden
  • Outback Steakhouse
  • ABC Beverage

