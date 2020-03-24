Riverchase Galleria closing during coronavirus pandemic

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT)– One of the state’s largest retailers is closing its doors until further notice during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Riverchase Galleria made the announcement on their website Monday evening.

The retailer is following the Jefferson County Health Departments orders for all non-essential businesses to close. The list includes all retail stores, entertainment venues, hair salons, and tourist attractions among other things.

“When you have retail spaces where people are going to be very close together and tightly packed in, that’s where we are wanting people to say, ‘Is what I am providing something that is absolutely essential to a person’s life?’ ,” Wesley Willeford with the JCHD tells CBS 42 while clarifying what is considered essential.

According to the Galleria, all essential stores and restaurants with exterior access will remain open.

There’s not a date as to when the Galleria will re-open.

A portion of the statement on their website reads: “Thank you for your understanding and support. Our heartfelt wishes for your health and safety. We look forward to welcoming you back in the near future.”

Willeford says social distancing and business closing is saving lives.

“This is our chance to prevent massive death and massive loss of life in our county by staying in and protecting each other.”

Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato is also responding to the Galleria’s temporary closure.

“The Riverchase Galleria is a vital part of our economic landscape in Hoover. Prior to these current events, we have been working with Galleria ownership and other partners to plan for the future of this great facility. The recent economic situation actually gives us a better opportunity to revitalize the property and plan for the next 30 years of the Galleria’s future.”

For more information about what businesses are considered essential and nonessential, click here.

