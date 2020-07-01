Restaurants struggling to enforce face covering ordinance

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Businesses are asked to put up signs across Jefferson County to remind customers to wear a mask after the county’s face covering ordinance took affect Monday evening.

While restaurants attempt to serve residents of Jefferson County, some are experiencing struggles trying to obey the law and protect their staff and other customers.

Kristen Hall, the co-owner and pastry chef at The Essential, says she has had customers disobey the mask ordinance and even leave bad reviews of the restaurant online.

“It’s a really small gesture of kindness, so even if you don’t believe in masks and their ability to protect people we ask that you would do that for us as we are doing that for you,” Hall said.

Hall also says it is up to the community as a whole to do their part and end the spread of the coronavirus.

