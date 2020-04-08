Report: Alabama is 4th least aggressive state in battling COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — As the United States continues to battle the coronavirus outbreak, some states are taking more extreme measures to defeat the virus than others.

A recent study conducted by the personal finance website WalletHub, ranked the states in order of which ones were battling COVID-19 more aggressively to those which aren’t.

The report found that Alabama was the fourth least aggressive in fighting the virus, only beating Nebraska, South Dakota and Oklahoma.

According to the report, Alabama finished as having the 48th lowest tested cases of COVID-19 per capita, the 43rd lowest share of workers with access to paid sick leave and the 37th lowest number of state and local public health laboratories per capita.

New York, which has the largest number of cases in the country, was named as being the most aggressive state.

For more information and to see the full report, click here.

