Rep. Terri Sewell announces $4.2M funding for community health centers in Alabama’s 7th Congressional District

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Rep. Terri Sewell (D-AL) announced a $4 million funding for health centers throughout Alabama’s 7th Congressional District, Birmingham as part of the funding allocated by the CARES Act.

The CARES Act, Congress’ third COVID-19 response bill, allocated $100 billion to the Public Health and Social Services Emergency Fund to help fight COVID-19 and $1.32 billion in supplemental funding to community health centers. This is the second round of funding received by these community health centers who received initial funding through the first COVID-19 response bill passed by Congress, the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act. This most recent round of funding represents a substantial investment in Alabama’s health care response to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

“Our health care workers and health care centers are our first line of defense in combatting this deadly virus,” Sewell said.

Congress is currently working on a fourth coronavirus response bill to provide much needed resources and support in the face of this crisis.

