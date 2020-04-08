(WIAT) — Alabama Rep. Mo Brooks and his wife, Martha, made 50 face shields for healthcare workers battling the coronavirus head on.
A tweet from Rep. Brooks shows Martha Brooks sitting with the completed shields on a table.
“Martha & I made 50 face shields for local front-line medical providers. We’re thankful for the many nurses, doctors, & technicians who devote themselves to caring for the sick— often risking exposure to #COVID19. Their selfless actions are a credit to America!” the tweet read.
LATEST POSTS
- Rep. Brooks, wife make 50 face shields for healthcare workers battling COVID-19
- CBS 42 Family Time: The Gray Family
- Companies across the U.S. work to combat COVID-19 any way they can
- Authorities arrest homicide suspect after brief chase in Coosa County
- Exclusive: Dr. Fauci explains what’s next for the U.S. in the coronavirus battle