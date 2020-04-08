Rep. Brooks, wife make 50 face shields for healthcare workers battling COVID-19

(WIAT) — Alabama Rep. Mo Brooks and his wife, Martha, made 50 face shields for healthcare workers battling the coronavirus head on.

A tweet from Rep. Brooks shows Martha Brooks sitting with the completed shields on a table.

“Martha & I made 50 face shields for local front-line medical providers. We’re thankful for the many nurses, doctors, & technicians who devote themselves to caring for the sick— often risking exposure to #COVID19. Their selfless actions are a credit to America!” the tweet read.

