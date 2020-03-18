Live Now
The CBS 42 News at 6 p.m.
1  of  26
Closings
BESSEMER CITY SCHOOLS Birmingham Bulls BIRMINGHAM CITY SCHOOLS BIrmingham ZOO City of Hoover City of Tuscaloosa FAIRFIELD CITY SCHOOLS Fixtures & Finishes Full Moon BBQ Greater Birmingham Humane Society Hoover Municipal Court Sessions Hoover Public Library Hoover Senior Center Housing Authority Of Birmingham How to help fight COVID-19 If you have COVID-19 symptoms Irondale Municipal Court JEFFERSON COUNTY SCHOOLS MIDFIELD CITY SCHOOLS Oral Health PUBLIX REGIONS TRADITION SEC Spring sports TARRANT CITY SCHOOLS Tuscaloosa Police UAB Physician Test Positive for COVID-19

Regions Bank temporarily limited to drive-thru, scheduled appointments due to COVID-19

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Regions bank_104286

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Starting Wednesday, Regions Bank will be temporarily limiting service to either drive-through windows or scheduled appointments as coronavirus cases rise in both Alabama and the United States.

“Our teams are committed to delivering financial services, advice and guidance for the people and businesses of our communities,” Regions’ head of consumer banking Scott Peters said in a press release. “This change will help us do so in a way that helps minimize risks related to coronavirus while also maintaining the ability of our local bankers to meet the critical financial needs of our customers.”

The company said that while drive-through service will be available during regular hours, appointments for services in branch office areas should be scheduled by customers in advance. Regions also has mobile and online banking options, as well as ATMs.

The Regions Mortgage Payment Assistance team can be reached at 1-800-748-9498. Customers can call 1-866-298-1113 to discuss assistance related to other Regions services including credit cards, personal loans, home equity loans and business loans.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories