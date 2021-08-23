Quarantines, positive staff cases nearly double in Birmingham City Schools in one week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham City Schools has seen a significant increase in quarantines and COVID-19 cases among both students and staff over the last week.

According to the district’s COVID-19 dashboard, the number of quarantines nearly doubled, from 258 following the second week of school to 501 following the third week.

The number of positive COVID-19 tests among staff members also nearly doubled, from 16 to 31. The number of positive COVID-19 tests among students saw a significant increase, from 125 to 193, week over week.

All but five of BCS’s 43 schools had at least one positive COVID-19 test among students and staff over the last seven days.

Wenonah High School accounted for the largest number of positive coronavirus tests with 20. Following were George W. Carver High School, with 18, and South Hampton K-8, with 16.

Below is a list with specific data regarding the number of cases and quarantines in each school.