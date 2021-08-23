Quarantines, positive staff cases nearly double in Birmingham City Schools in one week

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Labor Day Weekend
September 06 2021 12:00 am

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham City Schools has seen a significant increase in quarantines and COVID-19 cases among both students and staff over the last week.

According to the district’s COVID-19 dashboard, the number of quarantines nearly doubled, from 258 following the second week of school to 501 following the third week.

The number of positive COVID-19 tests among staff members also nearly doubled, from 16 to 31. The number of positive COVID-19 tests among students saw a significant increase, from 125 to 193, week over week.

All but five of BCS’s 43 schools had at least one positive COVID-19 test among students and staff over the last seven days.

Wenonah High School accounted for the largest number of positive coronavirus tests with 20. Following were George W. Carver High School, with 18, and South Hampton K-8, with 16.

Below is a list with specific data regarding the number of cases and quarantines in each school.

 School Name# Positive Cases (Students Past 7 Days)# Positive Cases (Staff Past 7 Days) # Students & Employees Excluded from School/Work(Past 7 days)
District Total 19331501
Central Staff  2
A. H. Parker High School 13  49
 Avondale Elementary   2
 Barrett Elementary  1 2
 Bertram A. Hudson K-84 8
 Booker T. Washington K-8  14
 Bush Hills STEAM Academy10   
Central Park Elementary
Charles A. Brown Elementary    
 Dupuy Alternative School   
 EPIC Alternative Elementary 4  18
 Arrington Elementary 2  1
 George W. Carver High School 18  4
 Glen Iris Elementary 1  2
 Green Acres Middle School  1 9
 Hayes K-8 School1 2 4
Hemphill Elementary  4  17
Henry J. Oliver Elementary  5  23
 Huffman Academy6 2 5
Huffman High School 5 37 
Huffman Middle 3 
Inglenook PreK-8  1
John Herbet Phillips Academy 8 1
Jones Valley Middle School   
L. M. Smith Middle 1 31
Malachi Wilkerson Middle1  12
Martha Gaskins Elementary   
Minor Elementary 10 21 
Norwood Elementary 3 1 1
Ossie Ware Mitchell Middle 1 
 Oxmoor Valley Elementary 414 
 P.D. Jackson-Olin High School 8 16
 Princeton Alternative Elementary 2  8
 Ramsay High School 4 28
 Robinson Elementary 4  10
South Hampton K-8 13  36
 Sun Valley Elementary  15
 Tuggle Elementary1  5
 W. E. Putnam Middle School 4 3 31
Wenonah High School 19 1 29
West End Academy  11
William J. Christian K-8 7  8
Woodlawn High School  7
Wylam Elementary 3 10
Source: Birmingham City Schools’ COVID-19 Dashboard

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES