Puzzles making a comeback during coronavirus outbreak

BOSTON, Mass. (CBS NEWS) — Like so many Americans right now, Marc Sorresso and Lindsey Epstein are spending plenty of time with their family.

“We came up to our parents’ house in Maine and have been here ever since, with my brother, quarantined,” Epstein said.

The Boston-based couple is working from home but stops each night at 6 p.m., and that’s when family members, and the puzzle pieces, start fitting together.

“To close out a day of work and go to something that feels comfortable at a time where things are not and they’re really up in the air,” Sorresso said. “I think that probably provides a whole lot of just good feelings for people at a time when they really need it.”

Jigsaw puzzles are providing a welcome relief for families looking to pass the time together and sales are skyrocketing.

“As you look down the aisle, we’ve got people getting orders off the shelves to ship out,” said Brian Way, owner of Puzzle Warehouse.

Puzzle Warehouse, the largest distributor of puzzles in the country, says its business is up 2,000% compared to the same week last year.

“No one’s ever seen anything like this,” Way said. “It’s really amazing.”

Way said there are so many orders for the Missouri-based business that deliveries are now on a two-week delay. They’ve also added 30 employees to keep up with the demand.

“It’s literally thousands of orders a day,” he said. “We’re shipping out more than a full tractor trailer every day of completed orders.”

Puzzlers say it’s a great way to step away from all the screen time and get in the game.

LATEST POSTS