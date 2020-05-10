Public health expert warns virus not going away

FILE – In this April 2, 2020, file photo, registered nurses Jonathan Fisk, left, and Patrick LaFontaine set up a COVID-19 testing station for pre-screened pediatric patients outside a Children’s Health PM Urgent Care facility in Richardson, Texas. A recent Pew Research Center survey found a steady diet of stressful news from the coronavirus pandemic is stressing many consumers out. The poll shows that while nearly 9 in 10 Americans are following pandemic news either very or fairly closely, most people say they need to take breaks. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)

Washington (AP) — A public health expert says the new coronavirus still “has a long way to run” despite President Donald Trump’s claim last week that it will go away without a vaccine.

Dr. Tom Inglesby says it’s likely that only a small portion of the country has been infected, “so most of us are still susceptible to this virus.” Inglesby is the director of the Center for Health Security of the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

He says the nation does not have sufficient testing or tracing the contacts of people who do test positive for what he described as a “really nasty virus.” Inglesby says the danger is that as businesses reopen and Americans start to resume normal activities “with increased social interaction, we will again see increased transmission and rising number of cases.”

Reacting to Trump’s assertion that the virus simply will disappear, Inglesby says, “No, this virus isn’t going to go away. Hopefully, over time, we’ll learn to live with it and we’ll be able to reduce the risk of transmission. But it’s going to stay as a background problem in the country and around the world until we have a vaccine.”

Inglesby made the comments on Fox News Sunday.

Treasure Secretary Steven Mnuchin says the jobless numbers in the United States “are probably going to get worse before they get better,” but the bigger risk to the country is keeping businesses’ closed rather than states allowing some to reopen.

Mnuchin spoke as most states begin to loosen their restrictions on businesses after extended shutdowns designed to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. He says that if re-openings are not allowed it would have permanent economic damage to the American public.

Another 3.2 million U.S. workers applied for jobless benefits last week, bringing the total over the last seven weeks to 33.5 million.

Mnuchin says that increased testing and the prospect of better treatments will give businesses and workers the confidence to reopen in a careful way. He says, ”you are going to have a very, very bad second quarter. And then I think you’re going to see a bounce-back from a low standpoint.”

Mnuchin spoke on Fox News Sunday.

Presidential adviser Kevin Hassett says it’s “scary to go to work” in the White House after two employees tested positive for the new coronavirus in the past week.

Hassett says the West Wing of the White House, “is a small, crowded place. It’s, you know, a little bit risky.” The West Wing is where the Oval Office and other work space is located in the executive mansion.

Hassett says he wears a mask when necessary and practices “aggressive social distancing.”

He says any fears are tempered by frequent testing, access to an excellent medical team and his belief that this is a time “when people have to step up and serve their country.”

Hassett is an adviser to President Donald Trump and the former chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers. He appeared on CBS’ “Face the Nation.”

