Professional drag racing technician returns home to a parade after 3 week battle with COVID-19

JASPER, Ala. (WIAT) — A Jasper man and professional drag racing technician returned home Wednesday after spending the past three weeks on a ventilator in the hospital while battling COVID-19.

Ervin “Jock” Allen was welcomed back to a parade in his honor. The 28-year-old spent 24 days at the hospital for the virus.

“It was terrifying in the hospital, thinking every day you are not going to be able to come out of it,” Allen said.

While Allen says he is glad to be home and surrounded by his loved ones, he is also having to prepare to say goodbye to one of them. Allen’s mother died after contracting coronavirus while Allen was in the hospital. She was only a few doors down from him but they could only communicate through a camera phone.

“She is in a better place now, but I just wish I could have been there and saw her one last time,” he said.

Allen is the lead technician for drag racer Steve Johnson. Johnson has been in and out of the hospital checking in on Allen throughout his recovery.

“The future for me, as corny as it might sound, is not winning the next race, it is really seeing him,” Johnson said.

Allen’s next goal: eating a home cooked meal.

“My favorite food is my mom’s brocolli chicken casserole, so I’ll see if my sister can cook that for me,” he said.

Allen is now trying to use his story to remind everyone of the dangers of COVID-19.

“I really want young people to know that you got to take this serious,” he said.

