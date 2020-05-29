Prison infirmary quarantined after COVID-19 cases

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Alabama Department of Corrections says a prison infirmary has been quarantined after two inmates there tested positive for coronavirus.

The inmates were transferred to a hospital and the infirmary at Kilby Correctional Facility placed on quarantine.

The prison system said in a news release that a total of 55 staff members, including contract staff, and 11 inmates have so far tested positive for the virus.

As of Thursday, more than 16,000 people had tested positive for coronavirus in the state and 580 people have died, according to numbers from the Alabama Department of Public Health.

More than 5,000 of the cases were reported in the last two weeks.

