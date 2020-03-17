1  of  24
Possible COVID-19 case at Calera High, Shelby County Superintendent says

CALERA, Ala. (WIAT) — Shelby County Superintendent Lewis Brooks has sent a letter to families of Calera school students notifying them that a student may have tested positive for COVID-19.

The letter states that a parent of the student has confirmed the positive result but the school system is still waiting for confirmation from the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH).

“…we are sending this notification to inform you that students attending Calera High School may have been exposed to COVID-19 through contact with this student,” the letter read.

The letter also states that the possibly infected student has a sibling who attends Calera Middle School and may have been exposed as well.

As of 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, there have been 39 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state of Alabama.

