POLL: Alabamians take COVID-19 seriously but are hesitant to take vaccine

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WDHN) — The Alabama Department of Public Health has released poll results detailing the public’s perception of both COVID-19 and the use of its vaccines.

The study found that reluctance to take the vaccine exists across all groups of people, not just racial minorities. The respondents that were hesitant to take the vaccine cited the speed at which the vaccines were created as a cause for concern.

As such, they are worried of long-term effects that they believe have not been studied. Mistrust of the vaccine also coincides with the mistrust of the government and skepticism toward all vaccines.

While the reluctance existed in all groups, the study did find perceived barriers to vaccine access among Black and Hispanic Alabamians as well as those from tribal nations.

Hispanic respondents were concerned with deportation while all three groups were worried about being insured and the cost of vaccination.

The study found that Black Alabamians are “highly sensitive” to targeted campaigns. As such, a genuine campaign to promote the vaccine with imagery and messages for broader populations would be effective.

The most effective way to campaign in this way would be to stress the life-saving effects of a vaccine, the lingering presence of the novel coronavirus, and keeping the community safe by eradicating disease. The two types of images that were found to work best were the reunification of families and football-related images.

Those in the medical profession are found to be the most credible to give the message. According to the study, race does matter, as Black respondents had a slight preference for healthcare workers of their own race.

Minority groups were also found to be more likely to get the vaccine if they were convinced to be vaccinated on their own rather than being “forced” to do so. Even with the hesitance to take the vaccine, all groups were found to take the threat of COVID-19 seriously.

The poll included responses from 1,000 individuals taken in March 2021 and was funded by the federal government. The sample size includes an oversample of minorities, and while other ethnic minority groups are included, they are not done in proportion to Alabama demographics.

