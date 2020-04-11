Police: City workers playing ball violate stay-at-home order

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (AP) — Authorities in Alabama said two city workers were arrested after they were caught playing a pickup basketball game at a city-owned facility.

Tjai Deion Bryant and Quadarius Devonte Woods were arrested Thursday and both charged with a Class C misdemeanor after violating the state’s stay-at-home orders amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Phenix City police said Woods and Bryant were both employees of the city’s recreation center. Police said the pair went to the track to perform calisthenics, but rain drove them inside where they played a pickup basketball game.

Police said the game violated guidelines prohibiting sports interaction with another person closer than six feet. It’s unclear whether the men have attorneys.

