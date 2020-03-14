1  of  41
Closings
Alabaster City Schools ALABASTER CITY SCHOOLS All Alabama Schools Barons games National Anthem auditions Bessemer City Schools Bessemer City Schools Birmingham Barons 2020 season Birmingham Bulls Birmingham City Schools Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama Cher at the BJCC City of Tuscaloosa Early Head Start Fairfield City Schools Greater Birmingham Humane Society Head Start Helena City Court for Tuesday March 17th Homewood City School Jefferson County Schools Jefferson County Schools LEEDS CITY SCHOOLS McWane Science Center Mountain Brook City Schools Negro Southern League Museum’s Jackie Robinson Street Festival Oneonta City Schools Pelham City Schools Pell City Schools Rebel Run at Vestavia Hills High School Shelby County Schools Sidewalk Film Center and Cinema St. Clair County Schools State Archery Championship State Capitol Tours SWAC basketball games at Bartow Arena Tarrant City Schools The Birmingham Public Library’s Partnership Community Health Fair The NCAA Division II Track and Field and Women’s Basketball TRUSSVILLE CITY SCHOOLS UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball Vestavia City Schools Village 2 Village 10K

Places offering free meals to students in need during COVID-19 school cancelation

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
school lunch stock photo_1556828874079.png.jpg

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Friday, Governor Kay Ivey declared a state of emergency since the novel COVID-19, or Coronavirus, outbreak and announced that all K-12 public schools will be closing at the end of the day Wednesday, March 18, 2020.

Many restaurants and businesses in Central Alabama are concerned about students who will not be able to have an adequate meal during school closures.

Here is a list of businesses providing a meal for students during the closures.

  • Charley’s Philly Steaks in Brookwood mall is offering free meals
  • Homewood Bagel Company is offering free breakfast or lunch
  • Over Easy in Birmingham is offering free breakfast and lunch Monday-Friday
  • Scott Crump Toyota invites students in need of a meal to visit them
  • St. Clair County Schools providing meals; Link to sign up for meals

Don’t see a restaurant or business you know of, email us to add to our list.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories