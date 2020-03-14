Places offering free meals to students in need during COVID-19 school cancelation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Friday, Governor Kay Ivey declared a state of emergency since the novel COVID-19, or Coronavirus, outbreak and announced that all K-12 public schools will be closing at the end of the day Wednesday, March 18, 2020.

Many restaurants and businesses in Central Alabama are concerned about students who will not be able to have an adequate meal during school closures.

Here is a list of businesses providing a meal for students during the closures.

Charley’s Philly Steaks in Brookwood mall is offering free meals

Homewood Bagel Company is offering free breakfast or lunch

Over Easy in Birmingham is offering free breakfast and lunch Monday-Friday

Scott Crump Toyota invites students in need of a meal to visit them

St. Clair County Schools providing meals; Link to sign up for meals

Don’t see a restaurant or business you know of, email us to add to our list.