Pike Co. Schools becomes first school system in Alabama to cancel class due to rising COVID cases

PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Due to rising COVID cases, Pike County Schools will be closed this Friday, August 20, according to a Facebook post.

45 students have tested positive for COVID-19 within the school system, and 126 students have been quarantined, according to their website.

The school system is closing in order to allow for the deep cleaning and sanitization of all campuses beginning Friday and extending through the weekend.

Classes will resume on Monday, Aug. 23 in a virtual format.

Extracurricular and scheduled-curricular activities may continue Friday and throughout the weekend unless they are limited by COVID restrictions.

Regular bus routes will not be run. However, bus routes for all Academy and Dual Enrollment programs will run as scheduled. Students dual enrolled in a post-secondary institution should attend their classes Friday.

The full post can be read below: