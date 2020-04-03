PHOTOS: Bottomed out on toilet paper

In the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak, toilet paper has become a hot commodity.
Americans began stocking up on toilet paper and other items such as food and water after the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a pandemic. And others around the world did much the same.
At first, people were baffled by why toilet paper had become the popular kid at the pandemic dance, but now that more states are issuing stay-at-home orders, it’s perhaps becoming a little more clear.
Here’s how some folks are rolling with the shortage.
Open-mouthed surprise
‘My precious’
Cranking up production
Toilet paper ‘backpacks’
One free per family
Rolling out cakes
Buy the car and get a roll
Free roll with order
Lap dances
Street sales
Score!
