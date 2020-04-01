Person who ‘spent time’ at Columbiana Regions bank tests positive for COVID-19

COLUMBIANA, Ala. (WIAT) — A person who “spent time” at a Regions bank in Columbiana has tested positive for COVID-19, leading the banks to temporarily close and disinfect.
According to Regions, the person is not an employee but someone who spent enough time in the facility to warrant a temporary closure.
The bank will reopen after the cleaning is completed and is expected to open April 1 for drive-thru service only.
The branch will be staffed by associates from other Regions sites as those employees who came into contact with the infected person have been placed on a two-week paid quarantine leave of absence.
