PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Freshpoint Produce and Pelham’s Texas Roadhouse will open a farmer’s maket to sell farm fresh essentials.

Each $35 package includes fresh apples, bananas, corn, eggs, milk, onions, oranges, potatoes, squash, strawberries, tomatoes, and zucchinis.

It will be in the parking lot of Texas Roadhouse at 60 Driver’s Way in Pelham.

While there guests can also pick up Texas Roadhouse ready to gril steaks or family value packs.

The market is open today from 11 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.