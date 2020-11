Des Moines Public Schools custodian Cynthia Adams cleans a desk in a classroom at Brubaker Elementary School, Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. The cost of bringing students back to classrooms is proving a major stumbling block to safely reopening schools across the U.S. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — Six classes at C.J. Donald Elementary School have quarantined and one student has tested positive for COVID-19 after a parent notified the school that they tested positive for the coronavirus.

As a result of the notification, six classes have quarantined, according to Fairfield Spokeswoman Jennifer Gonsoulin. In addition, one student tested positive and the students quarantined are learning from home for 14 days.