Over $40 million awarded to Alabama Department of Transportation for COVID-19 response

(WIAT) — In a press release, the U.S. Transportation Secretary, Elaine L. Chao, announced on Wednesday, April 29, that $41.2 million will be awarded to the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT).

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration (FTA) announced the grant award to ALDOT as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. ALDOT will use the grant funds to help transit providers throughout the state continue operating established transit routes to aid communities during the COVID-19 health emergency.

“This historic $25 billion in grant funding will ensure our nation’s public transportation systems can continue to provide services to the millions of Americans who continue to depend on them,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao said.

According to FTA Acting Administrator K. Jane Williams, many of the nation’s public transportation systems are facing “extraordinary challenges.” She also says the funds will go a long way to assisting the transit industry partners while battling the COVID-19 outbreak.

“These federal funds will support operating assistance to transit agencies of all sizes providing essential travel and supporting transit workers across the country who are unable to work because of the public health emergency,” K. Jane Williams, FTA Acting Administrator, said.

