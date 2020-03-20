Opelika distilling company makes hand sanitizer for community

OPELIKA, Ala (WRBL) — There’s a shortage of hand sanitizer in stores everywhere amid the Coronavirus crisis.

Now, an Opelika distilling company has decided to make their own to help the community.

The outside of John Emerald Distilling Company had folks standing in long lines as they practiced social distancing and waited for their handmade hand sanitizer.

“We realized we have high proof alcohol that we use as a base for our gin. It’s 190 proof, we thought hey we can turn that into hand sanitizer pretty easily,” co-founder and head distiller Jimmy Sharp said.

Once word spread that Jimmy and his father, John Sharp, were giving away hand sanitizer, people came in droves.

“I don’t have any hand sanitizer in my house and I can’t find any. I’m glad that I could just come here and they were able to help us out,” said Watavia Burts, an Opelika resident.

So how is it made? They fill a huge silver pot with the 190 proof alcohol, which is 95% alcohol. Then, they add the glycerin to it which is just a medium to get it to go around your hands giving it the gel-like texture.

“As we’re adding and fixing the ratio, we check the proof on a densitometer,” Sharp said.

Then, they insert a sample inside and the machine reads the accuracy down to a thousandth of a point to make sure the hand sanitizer is at least 75% alcohol or better.

Folks came with bottles, jars and even cups to get their share of sanitizer. All the company is asking is a donation to continue to by the necessary ingredients to make the sanitizer.

“They’re not making any money on it, they’re just contributing to society,” John Pianowski said.

The company also that you bring your own 10-ounce bottle.

