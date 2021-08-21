Oneonta City Schools to require face coverings through September 7

A visitor wearing a mask to protect against the spread of COVID-19 passes a sign requiring masks, Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

ONEONTA, Ala. (WIAT) — Oneonta City Schools will require everyone to wear a mask or face covering while inside school buildings through September 7.

According to a Facebook post from Oneonta High School, students will not be required to wear a face covering while partaking in physical education, band or music and sporting events.

The school system cited an increase in positive cases, in particular among elementary students, as a reason for the requirement.

Additionally, the Oneonta City Board of Education will meet at Oneonta High School on August 30 to allow community members to share their thoughts, concerns and questions.

The board will meet again on September 7 to decide further actions regarding COVID-19 protocols.