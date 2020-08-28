Older pregnant women with COVID-19 face ICU risks

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) — A new CDC report shows that older, pregnant women who have COVID-19 are at greater risk for hospitalizations and being admitted to the ICU than non-pregnant women.

Atlanta Bureau Chief, Archith Seshadri, reports some of those risks from the CDC.

The only thing Deepa Subramanian tested positive for this year was a pregnancy test.

“This is my first pregnancy so it has been an adventure in itself and during a pandemic is really unique.” Deepa Subramanian

Luckily, she tested negative for COVID-19.

“So when I go to my OB appointments, they have this robot temperature machine as soon as you enter the office. It reads your temperature you have to be masked the entire time and only the patient can be there.” Deepa Subramanian

But the CDC says nearly 20-thousand pregnant women contracted the coronavirus with one out of four needing to be hospitalized.

I think this provides more compelling data to offer the vaccine to pregnant women since pregnant women Dr. Denise Jamieson

Another study shows most women test positive during the 3rd trimester and have a higher risk for a pre-term birth.

“It is possible to transmit the baby during the pregnancy or during child birth but this is relatively rare.Most babies who are born to positive mothers are covid19 negative.” Dr. Denise Jamieson

“It has been quite a blessing to be pregnant during the pandemic when I had morning sickness, and nausea and it was a blessing to be at home to be close to the bathroom and kitchen for food, snacks.” Deepa Subramanian

Deepa says her biggest challenge now is finding a name before her December due date.

The CDC says nearly one out of every three women who are pregnant and have the Coronavirus are Hispanic.

For more information from the CDC about COVID-19 during pregnancy, please click here.

