Oklahoma governor, OKC mayor face backlash after posting photos in crowded restaurants

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt and Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt are facing backlash after posting photos inside a crowded restaurant Saturday night amid social distancing protocols for the COVID-19 outbreak.

As the number of confirmed cases continues to rise, Governor Kevin Stitt is facing backlash after posting, then deleting, a photo of a social night out with his children.

OKC Mayor David Holt is also facing similar backlash after posting a photo and saying “Eat Local.”

Copying my response to Governor Stitt: I’m angry & embarrassed by your lack of respect for science and recommendations to keep OK safe. What about #FlattenTheCurve to slow the spread of #COVID19 don’t you get? @kfor @NEWS9 @KTULNews @HealthyOklahoma #okleg — OkieDOkey (@OkieKidDoc) March 15, 2020

While Governor Stitt has not addressed the conflict, OKC Mayor Holt says current actions are unprecedented and until community infection is proven, no further action is needed.

I’m quoting this because I get this comment a lot. I rely on the guidance of public health pros who have been doing this their whole careers. They want to see local spread before they advise additional steps. Keep in mind, actions already taken w/o local spread are unprecedented. https://t.co/0Kv00RxkXz — Mayor David Holt (@davidfholt) March 15, 2020

I don’t think I’m downplaying it at all, Ryan. What we have already done in the last week is unprecedented. The next steps would be even moreso. To attempt those steps over the objections of public health professionals would be irresponsible. — Mayor David Holt (@davidfholt) March 15, 2020

Nobody would understand better than you that the next escalation in this process might include deprivations of liberty that must be based on the soundest possible grounds. I have to have the support of public health officials in making that argument. — Mayor David Holt (@davidfholt) March 15, 2020

According to the Centers for Disease Control, the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to wash your hands and social distancing.

Clean your hands often

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds especially after you have been in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.

often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds especially after you have been in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol . Cover all surfaces of your hands and rub them together until they feel dry.

. Cover all surfaces of your hands and rub them together until they feel dry. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

with people who are sick Put distance between yourself and other people if COVID-19 is spreading in your community. This is especially important for people who are at higher risk of getting very sick.

