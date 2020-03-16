Oklahoma governor, OKC mayor face backlash after posting photos in crowded restaurants

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt and Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt are facing backlash after posting photos inside a crowded restaurant Saturday night amid social distancing protocols for the COVID-19 outbreak.
As the number of confirmed cases continues to rise, Governor Kevin Stitt is facing backlash after posting, then deleting, a photo of a social night out with his children.
OKC Mayor David Holt is also facing similar backlash after posting a photo and saying “Eat Local.”
While Governor Stitt has not addressed the conflict, OKC Mayor Holt says current actions are unprecedented and until community infection is proven, no further action is needed.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to wash your hands and social distancing.
Clean your hands often
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds especially after you have been in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.
- If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. Cover all surfaces of your hands and rub them together until they feel dry.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
Avoid close contact
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick
- Put distance between yourself and other people if COVID-19 is spreading in your community. This is especially important for people who are at higher risk of getting very sick.
