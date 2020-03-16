1  of  11
Oak Mountain student has coronavirus, superintendent confirms

OAK MOUNTAIN, Ala. (WIAT) — A student in Shelby County has contracted the coronavirus (COVID-19), according a letter from the school system superintendent.

Shelby County Schools Superintendent Lewis Brooks sent an email to parents of Oak Mountain students Monday afternoon, saying a parent had told them their child tested positive for the coronavirus.

Read Superintendent Lewis Brooks’ email in its entirety below:

Letter to Oak Mountain community from Shelby County Schools’ superintendentDownload

