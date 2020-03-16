1  of  36
Closings
Birmingham Barons 2020 season Birmingham Bulls Birmingham Public Library locations Blount County Schools City of Pell City Facilities City of Tuscaloosa COOSA COUNTY SCHOOLS Ephesus Academy Gadsden City Schools (End of Business) Greater Birmingham Humane Society Hale County Schools Hale County Schools Haleyville City Schools Helena City Court for Tuesday March 17th Hoover City Schools Hoover City Schools Hoover Met Complex (Finley Center Walking Track still Open) Hoover Municipal Court Sessions Hoover Public Library Hoover Recreation Center Hoover Senior Center Irondale Public Library Irondale Senior Activity Center JASPER CITY SCHOOLS Marion County Schools Mountain Brook Schools (No E-Learning Day) Sidewalk Film Center and Cinema State Archery Championship State Capitol Tours Sumiton Christian School SWAC basketball games at Bartow Arena TALLADEGA CITY SCHOOLS Tarrant City Schools Tuscaloosa Municipal Court Proceedings Walker County Schools Winfield City Schools

Nursing home restricting visitation due to Covid-19

Coronavirus
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The CEO and president of the Alabama Nursing Home is recommending visitation restrictions for nursing homes statewide.

Brandon Farmer says this follows guidance from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, published Friday, recommending that nursing homes should restrict visitation and non-essential health care personnel.

CMS also called for the cancellation of communal dining and group activities.

Spokesman for the Alabama Nursing Home Association, Jason Matson, says seniors and staff will all be screened for any respiratory symptoms. “Part of the nursing home is it is a place of life,” says Matson. “It’s your residence, so you doing thing you would at your home. You gather with your friends for meals, participate in activities, have religious services, and any number of things. At this point, we are canceling a lot of group activities to help limit the possibility of infection.”

Matson says the nursing staff will continue to find activities for the people who live there to keep them entertained.

