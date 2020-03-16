Nursing home restricting visitation due to Covid-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The CEO and president of the Alabama Nursing Home is recommending visitation restrictions for nursing homes statewide.

Brandon Farmer says this follows guidance from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, published Friday, recommending that nursing homes should restrict visitation and non-essential health care personnel.

CMS also called for the cancellation of communal dining and group activities.

Spokesman for the Alabama Nursing Home Association, Jason Matson, says seniors and staff will all be screened for any respiratory symptoms. “Part of the nursing home is it is a place of life,” says Matson. “It’s your residence, so you doing thing you would at your home. You gather with your friends for meals, participate in activities, have religious services, and any number of things. At this point, we are canceling a lot of group activities to help limit the possibility of infection.”

Matson says the nursing staff will continue to find activities for the people who live there to keep them entertained.

