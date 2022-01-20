Not-your-typical vaccine clinic held at Four Seasons Sports Bar and Grill

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – In an attempt to get more people in Jefferson County vaccinated against COVID-19, County Commissioner Shelia Tyson and Dr. Celeste Reese Willis held a vaccine and COVID testing clinic at the Four Seasons Sports Bar and Grill Thursday night. They provided Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and both rapid and PCR tests.

In her years as a medical professional, Dr. Reese Willis says she never thought she would be giving vaccines at a club.

“Different times call for different measures,” Dr. Reese Willis said. “Never thought I’d deliver medical services in this environment, but I’m happy to do it.”

Commissioner Tyson says while it’s odd to say there’s a vaccine clinic at a place like a bar or club, this isn’t the first time they’ve had one at a medical center or practice.

“From the churches, to the daycares, to the schools, to the club,” Tyson said.

Both Dr. Reese Willis and Commissioner Tyson say these outreach clinics they’ve had have proven to be effective in getting more people vaccinated.

“What happens sometimes is you have a conversation and people will have better understanding and clarity. And they decide ‘Hey, I’m going to get that vaccine.,'” Dr. Reese Willis said.

And while more shots have gotten into arms recently, they both know there is more work to be done.

“So, I’m willing to take the vaccine clinic anywhere that’s necessary to treat the constituents in Jefferson County,” Tyson said.

Commissioner Tyson says they are working to find other places like clubs to host future vaccine clinics.