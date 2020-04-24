Nonprofit groups facing challenges during COVID-19 crisis

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Nonprofits like Make-A-Wish Alabama and aTeam Ministries are facing new challenges because of the COVID-19 crisis.

Make-a-Wish Alabama reports that 40 wishes are being postponed, but they do plan on rescheduling them when it’s safe for their families.

“It’s not just the to-go wishes which is to go Disney World or Hawaii but wishes to go meet somebody or have the experience something like go shopping. We can’t grant any of those wishes right now because obviously our concern with health and safety of wish families is number 1 so we’ve had to postpone over 40 wishes just in Alabama and across the chapters, thousands,” Erin Slay-Wilson of Make-a-Wish Alabama said.

For aTeam Ministries in Homewood, they help families dealing with pediatric cancer, both financially and emotionally.

Andy Thrower, president of aTeam Ministries, said they’re fortunate that they had their biggest fundraiser in early February, but are already having to reschedule upcoming events that would bring in a lot of donations.

“There is a sense of concern on how and when we can try to make that up. My big concern is as far as funding is end of the year. I think nonprofits rely on end of the year giving and so how much will that be impacted towards end of year? We were fortunate to get a PPP loan and plan to use that for payroll so mix that in with earlier fundraiser, that’s a positive but as we get towards end of year and more cancellations if we have to for future fundraisers, then that can really cause some budget constraints,” Thrower said.

Make-a-Wish is having a virtual Wish Week starting Monday, April 27, and it’s in conjunction with celebrating the 40th anniversary of Make-a-Wish.

“We’ve had to, of course, reschedule events that we were expecting revenue from. A lot of our external events that people put on for us had to be moved so it’s definitely had an effect on our bottom line not only on the mission side but also revenue side which of course drives the mission,” Slay-Wilson said.

aTeam Ministries said they are seeing an increase in volunteers since people are home. Thrower said it’s easy to be a volunteer at home, all you need is paper and a pen.

“Having a nonprofit that supports pediatric cancer patient families and we’re we don’t want to lose the opportunity to continue to help them in certain ways. I feel in some ways they could be impacted even more and so for them to rely on us could be even greater,” said Thrower with aTeam Ministries,” he said.

To donate to aTeam ministries, click here.

To donate to Make a Wish Alabama, click here.

LATEST POSTS