Ninety inpatients being treated for COVID-19 at DCH in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The number of COVID-19 cases continues to climb at DCH Health System hospitals. The number of coronavirus inpatients being treated at DCH is now at 90 people.

Tuscaloosa resident Sandra Little says the spike in numbers worries her. She is a cancer survivor who wears a mask and is fully vaccinated, and she is hoping others will follow her lead. This hits home for Little: her brother passed away last April from the Coronavirus.

“This is a killer; it’s a disease. Just do what you are supposed to do. That is what’s concerning me. Folks are not trusting the science and the medicine. What’s alarming about these statistics is that they can be avoided if people would just do what they are supposed to do. If you are supposed to wear your mask, wear a mask. And get your vaccination.”

Doctor Phillip Bobo agrees with Little. He says soaring cases of COVID-19 are impacting his family medical clinic in Alberta.

“I am seeing lots of sick folks. I’ve had to put some people in the hospital who are in intensive care who have COVID, and some of them are on ventilators. It is hitting younger people too. If we don’t get vaccinated, this thing is going to surge up worse than it was the first time, I think, based on my numbers I am seeing.”

DCH spokesperson Andy North says the majority of all inpatients have not been vaccinated.