Nine more Alabama inmates, 18 staff members test positive for COVID-19, officials say

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Nine additional inmates and 18 additional staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 in Alabama prisons, the state’s Department of Corrections confirmed Tuesday.

All nine of the inmates who have newly tested positive are housed in the Elmore Correctional Facility.

The 18 staff members who have self-reported a positive test are from 9 separate prison facilities across the state.

This total includes both symptomatic and asymptomatic cases. The Alabama Department of Corrections is in the process of offering coronavirus vaccines to incarcerated people willing to accept it, the agency says.

ADOC has now identified a total of 1,675 cases of the virus in state prisons, 11 of which are still active.