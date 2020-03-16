1  of  36
Closings
NFL DRAFT to be televised, public events in Las Vegas canceled

Coronavirus

by: Caroline Bleakley

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK – APRIL 29: The stage is shown with the NFL Logo at the 2006 NFL Draft on April 29, 2006 at Radio City Music Hall in New York, New York. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The NFL just released the following statement on their Twitter feed regarding the NFL Draft in Las Vegas.

According to the press release, the selection will go as scheduled on April 23-25. The method for how this will be conducted has not been released; however, the NFL states the selection process will be televised.

The press release also notes that April NFL Draft events in Las Vegas are canceled.

