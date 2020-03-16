NFL DRAFT to be televised, public events in Las Vegas canceled

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The NFL just released the following statement on their Twitter feed regarding the NFL Draft in Las Vegas.
According to the press release, the selection will go as scheduled on April 23-25. The method for how this will be conducted has not been released; however, the NFL states the selection process will be televised.
The press release also notes that April NFL Draft events in Las Vegas are canceled.
