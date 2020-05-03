New York City subway to close overnight

New York City, NY (WIAT) — Transit leaders joined New York Governor Andrew Cuomo at the M-T-A maintenance facility in Corona, Queens —- to address the planned cleaning shutdown of the subways overnight from 1 a.m. to 5 a.m.

New York City subways have operated 24/7 for the last 115 years, with the exceptions of blackouts, strikes and severe weather.

Under the new plan, subways will be closed every night starting Wednesday.

The closure will also remove hundreds of homeless who have taken to the system as a sort of mobile shelter — which Governor Cuomo addressed in a news conference.

Governor Cuomo said in part quote, “to the extent people need a safe, clean decent place and shelter we should provide that, even more to the extent people need services and help with an underlying issue, mental health services, substance abuse job training, etc. We should provide that. So the notion of well you should let everyone sleep on the train and stay on the train if they’re homeless because it’s good for them, it’s not good for them.”

The M-T-A says between 10 and 11-thousand people ride the subways during the early morning hours. It is estimated this effort will cancel more than one hundred train trips every day.

Subway service will be replaced with connecting bus routes, and cabs and for-hire vehicles will be provided for free to essential workers.

