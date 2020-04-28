New NYC plan comes amid more signs of virus recovery; Blue Angels, Thunderbirds honor first responders

NEW YORK (AP) — New COVID-19 hospitalizations in New York state are averaging under 1,000 a day for the first time this month.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday the data is the latest sign of slowly decreasing pressure on the health care system. The daily death toll dropped again, with 335 deaths reported Monday.

That is the lowest daily tally recorded in April and the third straight day under 400. Mayor Bill de Blasio announced New York City schools will implement a new grading system for the remainder of the coronavirus-disrupted school year.

Meanwhile, jets from Navy’s Blue Angels and the Air Force’s Thunderbirds flew over New York City in a tribute to the medical personnel, first responders and other essential workers.