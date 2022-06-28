BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Starting Tuesday, the Jefferson County Department of Health will be opening a new COVID-19 testing location in Birmingham.

The location, which is the result of a partnership between the JCDH, the Alabama Media Group, Crook Realty Company and Easy Testing, will be an outdoor parking lot location on the corner of 18th Street and 1st Avenue North in Birmingham near the Pizitz Food Hall parking deck.

Testing will be available Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The testing utilizes a rapid point-of-care test with results returned in 15 – 20 minutes. Testing is free with no ID, legal status, or medical insurance required. Drive-ups and walk-ups are welcome and the test site is accessible by public transit.

Reasons to get tested include the following:

If you have COVID-19 symptoms

At least 5 days after known or suspected close contact to COVID-19

For screening (schools, workplaces, congregate settings, etc.)

Before and after travel

When asked by a healthcare professional or public health official

Anyone needing to be tested is strongly encouraged to pre-register at EasyTesting.com.

For information concerning the testing site, please contact the Jefferson County COVID Information Call Center at 205-858-2221.