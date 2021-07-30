New COVID-19 dashboard launched by the Alabama Department of Public Health

BIRMINGHAM Ala. (WIAT) — To help Alabamians gain more access to COVID-19 community threat levels, the Alabama Department of Public Health has designed a new COVID-19 dashboard.

The site has now been improved to help people of the public understand more in depth where the state of COVID-19 is for them in regards to CDC indicators as well. These CDC indicators are used when health officials are making decisions for children in K-12.

Some of the big changes on the site include the dashboard no longer offering the “Total Tested” count. Officials say this is not needed because some of the data is inaccurate with at home testing and some testing not getting reported. In addition, the site will offer a better look at information of COVID-19 cases and deaths from both 2020 and 2021.

On the new site some of the information you can expect to gain include a look at the overall community level transmission during the past week, statewide percentage of tests that were positive during the last week, and the impact of COVID-19 and deaths during the past month in the state of Alabama.

To access the new Alabama Department of Public Heath Covid-19 dashboard click here.