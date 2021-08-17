Nearly 400 students, staff test positive for COVID-19 in Cullman County Schools

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Within the first five days of the school year, nearly 400 students and staff at Cullman County Schools have either tested positive for COVID-19 or are in quarantine, the system reported Tuesday.

As of Tuesday, there are 373 students and faculty across the school system who are currently dealing with the virus or are quarantined. The first day of school was Aug. 11.

Earlier this month, the school system had put together a mask policy that, while not requiring students to wear masks in the classroom, recommended using them.

There was originally supposed to be a special called school board meeting Tuesday to discuss a possible change to their mask policy. On Tuesday morning, Superintendent Shane Barnette announced the meeting had been canceled and that discussions to change the mask policy had been put on hold.

Instead, Barnette released a video on the school system’s Facebook page where, among other things, he announced that masks would continue to be optional, that students wearing masks while in close contact would not be sent home, and asked parents to keep students with COVID-19 symptoms at home.

“A lot of our numbers right now are students that are coming to school either exposed at home or they’ve already shown symptoms or tested positive and we’ve sent them home from school,” Barnette said in the video. “I need those students to stay at home and just report that to the school that they’ve either been exposed or that they’ve tested positive. If you’ll do that, and if you’ll work with me, we can keep our schools open and we can keep our kids in school.”

In other school systems like Birmingham City Schools, where masks are required for both students and faculty, 141 students and faculty had tested positive for COVID-19 as of last week. There are over 22,000 students across 42 schools in Birmingham.

There are 28 schools with over 9,000 students in Cullman County.