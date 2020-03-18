Mountain Brook Jewish community center offering child care for first responders, medical professionals

MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WIAT) — The Levite Jewish Community Center (LJCC) in Mountain Brook is offering “operation care camp” for those who are working the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Parents who are first responders and medical professionals can drop off their child at the LJCC from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The ages accepted are five through 12 years old.

Tina Weldon, the youth camp director at the LJCC, said this is their way of giving back to those fighting this crisis.

“They have to be on the job. A lot of us can go home and work from home which is fabulous but first responders cannot,” said Weldon. “If there is a 911 call, we’ve got to be there. Medical professionals, we need them more than ever, and we should say a thank you to all of these first responders and medical professional who are there for us.”

Weldon said they can take up to 50 kids and will split them in groups of 10 to follow social distancing and have groups in separate rooms.

The LJCC is also offering lunches to those who use the school lunch program. Lunches are being handed out Wednesday through Friday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

