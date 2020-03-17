Mountain Brook Chamber helping promote businesses during COVID-19 emergency

MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala (WIAT) — The Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce is exploring ways to help promote their businesses and restaurants during the coronavirus outbreak.

For the next week, restaurants are not allowed to provide dine-in to their customers, so many are operating on To-Go and curbside orders.

At Crestline Bagel Company in Mountain Brook, they have already closed their dining area but are still operating seven days a week, like normal. Customers will not be able to self-pour their coffee and instead, employees will be doing that behind the counter.

Crestline Bagel Company owner Ralph Yarbrough said they’re changing the way they operate but are not closing.

“I think keeping an upbeat attitude and let everyone know we’re all in this together is really what we’re trying to do. We want to be able to serve the same products we always have but do it in safe way that people still get what they want and see a smiling face. We just can’t gather and congregate in the restaurant like we have in the past,” said Yarbrough.

The Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce is encouraging everyone to use #CurbsideMB or #ChooseMB to promote businesses and for businesses to advertise how they’re operating.

“Business owners are scared. This is an uncertain time for everyone. You’ve got your staff to keep healthy. You also have pay payroll so we have to meet those payroll guidelines and pay our people but most importantly, our safety and health is number one,” said Tonya Jones, president of Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce.

A list of stores open in Mountain Brook is on the chamber’s website. Click here.

